FBI unveils additional specifics regarding Trump shooter

(MENAFN) The FBI has released new information about Thomas Crooks, the man who attempted to assassinate presidential candidate Donald during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last month. According to the FBI, Crooks acted alone and there is currently no evidence to suggest that he was influenced or directed by any foreign entities.



During a press briefing on Wednesday, Robert Wells, executive assistant director of the FBI’s national security branch, confirmed that the investigation so far has not uncovered any connections to external groups or governments. Crooks, who was killed by Secret Service agents after his attack, fired eight shots at Trump, grazing the candidate’s ear and resulting in the death of one audience member while injuring two others.



The FBI has shared detailed images of the evidence collected from the scene, including the rifle used by Crooks, his backpack, explosive devices found in his car trunk, and the air conditioning unit he used to access the rooftop from which he fired. Despite these revelations, the bureau has yet to determine a clear motive for Crooks' actions.



Federal agents have conducted over 1,000 interviews and reviewed five years of Crooks’ online activity. The findings show that Crooks held a variety of ideologies, with no definitive alignment to either left- or right-leaning political movements. Special Agent Kevin Rojek from the Pittsburgh field office noted that the investigation has not identified any ideological pattern that might explain the attack.



The FBI continues to investigate the case and is seeking any further information that might shed light on Crooks' motives or reveal potential accomplices.

