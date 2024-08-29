HMD Global, Mattel collaborate to launch Barbie Flip nostalgic phone

(MENAFN) HMD Global, the company behind Nokia-branded phones, has partnered with renowned toymaker Mattel to introduce the HMD Barbie, a stylish pink flip phone that blends a classic design with a few modern smartphone features. Priced at £99 (approximately USD131.24), the Barbie phone is primarily a functional device that allows users to make calls and send text messages. However, unlike most smartphones on the market, it does not support access to social media applications, offering a simpler, more streamlined experience reminiscent of earlier mobile phones. This launch aligns with Barbie's 65th anniversary celebration, capitalizing on the nostalgic appeal of the iconic toy brand. The timing also follows the success of the Barbie movie released last year, starring Margot Robbie, which became a global hit by grossing USD1.4 billion at the box office.



Market analysts from CCS Insights predict that the Barbie-themed phone could be a substantial hit, particularly in the UK market. They estimate that HMD Global could sell over 400,000 units of the Barbie phone, leveraging its availability through major retailers like Vodafone and Argos. The anticipated popularity of the phone underscores a growing trend among consumers who are looking for simpler, less distracting mobile devices. By targeting both nostalgic buyers and fans of the Barbie brand, HMD Global is positioning the Barbie flip phone as a unique product that stands out in a market crowded with high-tech smartphones. The device's launch also coincides with a renewed interest in retro and vintage-styled technology, driven by a desire for a break from the always-connected digital world.



Finland-based HMD Global, backed by tech giants Alphabet's Google and Qualcomm, has a history of tapping into nostalgia by reviving classic phone models with minimal smartphone features. This includes the re-release of iconic Nokia phones like the 3210 and 3310, which were well-loved in the early 2000s for their durability and straightforward functionality. With the introduction of the Barbie flip phone, HMD continues this strategy by combining vintage aesthetics with limited modern functionalities, appealing to a niche market segment that values simplicity, nostalgia, and branded experiences.



MENAFN29082024000045015682ID1108614525