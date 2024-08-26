Kuwait’s National Investments Company releases first sustainability report on 2023 achievements

(MENAFN) National Investments Company (NIC) has introduced its first sustainability report, marking a significant step in embedding sustainability into its core strategy. The 2023 report provides a comprehensive overview of NIC’s performance across economic, social, and environmental spheres, showcasing the company’s efforts to align with sustainable development goals through a range of strategic initiatives. This inaugural report reflects NIC's dedication to creating a balance between performance and responsible environmental and social practices.



Fahd Abdulrahman Al-Mukhaizeem, Board Member and CEO of NIC, emphasized that the report is a reflection of the company’s commitment to responsible growth and institutional innovation. Al-Mukhaizeem highlighted that the report is designed to offer a transparent view of NIC’s investment strategies and social responsibilities. It underscores the company’s efforts in various areas, including governance, skill enhancement, job creation, and workplace improvements, reinforcing NIC's role in driving positive societal and economic impacts.



Throughout the reporting period, NIC has concentrated on advancing social and economic initiatives, aiming to contribute significantly to the national economy and societal well-being. The focus on governance and skill development, along with efforts in job creation and enhancing workplace conditions, demonstrates NIC’s commitment to fostering sustainable and positive change within the community. The report serves as a testament to NIC’s ongoing dedication to integrating sustainability into its operations and strategic objectives.

MENAFN26082024000045015682ID1108600383