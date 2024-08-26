Missiles And Drones: Air Defenses Destroy About 25 Targets On Approaches To Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces and means intercepted and destroyed about 15 Russian missiles and nearly 10 drones on the approaches to Kyiv.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

According to Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Russia launched another large-scale, combined missile and drone strike on Ukraine at about 3 a.m. with an attack by numerous combat drones. Up to 10 of these drones (similar to Shahed) approached Kyiv from different directions, but air defenses destroyed all enemy drones on the approaches to the city.

At about 5 a.m., the Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that the invaders had 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers in the air.

Russia launches more than 100 missiles, nearly 100 Shahed drones on Ukraine -

The Ukrainian Navy announced that Russia had deployed four Kalibr missile carriers, with a total volley of up to 28 missiles, to the sea.

Subsequently, the enemy took to the skies six Tu-22m3 strategic bombers, followed by three MiG-31Ks with Kinzhal missiles.

Moreover, the enemy launched ballistic missile from Crimea and Russia's western regions, Popko said.

The air defense forces shot down about 15 missiles (the Air Force will later provide more details).

“Since the early hours, air defense soldiers have already destroyed about a dozen enemy drones heading for the capital,” Popko said.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, 15 regions of Ukraine were affected by the large-scale Russian attack on August 26.