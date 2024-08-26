Central Office Of New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Hosts Meeting
On August 26, a meeting was held at the Central Office of the
New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in connection with the early elections
to the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan scheduled for
September 1, Azernews reports.
The meeting was conducted in accordance with YAP's Action Plan,
with the aim of instructing individuals who will observe the voting
process in all electoral districts of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
Detailed explanations and information were provided during the
event regarding the role and significance of the observation
institute in the election process, the rules for conducting
observations, and the rights and responsibilities of observers.
Following this, questions of interest to the participants were
answered, and relevant instructions and recommendations were
conveyed.
