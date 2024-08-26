Central Office Of New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Hosts Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

On August 26, a meeting was held at the Central Office of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in connection with the early elections to the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan scheduled for September 1, Azernews reports.

The meeting was conducted in accordance with YAP's Action Plan, with the aim of instructing individuals who will observe the voting process in all electoral districts of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Detailed explanations and information were provided during the event regarding the role and significance of the observation institute in the election process, the rules for conducting observations, and the rights and responsibilities of observers.

Following this, questions of interest to the participants were answered, and relevant instructions and recommendations were conveyed.