Flights get cancelled amid escalation at Beirut airport

(MENAFN) Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport was thrown into chaos yesterday as escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah led to a significant number of flight cancellations and delays. The airport, Lebanon’s primary international gateway, continued operations but saw many stranded as major announced suspensions of flights to and from the capital.



As tensions soared between the two parties, passengers at the airport were met with growing frustration and uncertainty. Many found themselves anxiously checking announcement boards for updates on their flights, only to face the reality of cancellations or significant delays. The heightened conflict, marked by broad strikes and increased cross-border hostilities, directly impacted air travel.



Elham Shukair, a traveler bound for the United States via Jordan, described her experience as particularly distressing. Arriving at the airport early in the morning for an 8:00 am flight, she was informed of its cancellation. Shukair, along with other stranded passengers, was left scrambling for alternative arrangements. She secured a new flight with Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines later in the day, hoping to reach Amman and continue her journey.



The scene at the airport was one of growing disarray. In the departures hall, passengers were seen sitting on the floor as screens displayed a cascade of flight cancellations and delays. The arrivals area, in contrast, was largely deserted as incoming flights were affected by the escalating situation.



Diala Hatoum, another passenger, was waiting for her delayed flight with her young son. Despite the uncertainty surrounding their travel plans, she remained hopeful as they awaited further information on their journey.



The situation was mirrored at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, where passengers also faced disruptions. Aviation authorities there had briefly suspended operations before resuming at 7:00 am local time. However, the airport experienced its own set of problems, with numerous flights cancelled or rerouted, leaving many travelers stranded.



Airlines such as Air France and its subsidiary Transavia, along with Royal Jordanian Airlines, responded to the volatile situation by suspending flights to and from Beirut and Tel Aviv. These airlines indicated that the suspension of services might continue, depending on how the conflict in the Middle East unfolds.



Overall, the escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah has had a profound impact on regional air travel, leaving passengers in limbo and adding to the broader uncertainties facing the region.

