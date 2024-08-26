America gets ‘delighted’ about Modi’s future trip to Kiev

(MENAFN) A senior United States official has conveyed enthusiasm for Indian Prime Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to Kiev, signaling a positive shift in Washington’s stance toward India’s engagements. The remarks from United States Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma come in the wake of Washington's previous reservations about Modi’s recent visit to Moscow.



Speaking at an event in New Delhi on Wednesday, Verma, who previously served as US Ambassador to India, expressed his satisfaction with Modi's planned visit to Kiev. “I am delighted about this visit and I think it is an important visit,” Verma stated, underscoring the significance of international support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict. He noted that the global community has firmly opposed Russia's actions in Ukraine and emphasized that India must navigate its own foreign policy choices carefully during this critical period for global principles of liberty and the rule of law.



Modi, who was en route to Poland on Wednesday, confirmed his intention to discuss potential pathways to a peaceful resolution for the Ukraine conflict during his visit to Kiev. His trip to Kiev is seen as part of a broader diplomatic effort to address and contribute to conflict resolution, contrasting with the more contentious reception of his recent visit to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The United States reaction to Modi’s Moscow visit was notably less favorable, with officials expressing discomfort over the timing and nature of the trip. The Biden administration had privately communicated its concerns regarding the visit, reflecting the complexities of managing international relationships and balancing strategic interests.



Modi’s upcoming visit to Kiev marks a significant diplomatic move, positioning him as one of the few global leaders to engage directly with both Moscow and Kiev since the onset of the conflict in February 2022. This visit is expected to be a key moment in shaping India's stance on the ongoing crisis and its broader foreign policy objectives.

