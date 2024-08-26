Amir Grants Al Wajbah Decoration To Ambassador Of Peru
Date
8/26/2024 8:02:31 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met at his Amiri Diwan office on Monday morning with Ambassador of the Republic of Peru HE Jose Benzaquen Perea, who called on HH the Amir to greet him on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.
HH the Amir granted Al Wajbah Decoration to HE the Peruvian Ambassador in recognition of his role in contributing to the enhancement of bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Peru, wishing him success in his future missions, and the relations between the two countries further development and progress.
For his part, HE the Peruvian Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir and to the state officials for the cooperation he received that contributed to the success of his work in the country.
MENAFN26082024000063011010ID1108600952
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.