Amir Grants Al Wajbah Decoration To Ambassador Of Peru

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met at his Amiri Diwan office on Monday morning with Ambassador of the Republic of Peru HE Jose Benzaquen Perea, who called on HH the Amir to greet him on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.

HH the Amir granted Al Wajbah Decoration to HE the Peruvian Ambassador in recognition of his role in contributing to the enhancement of bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Peru, wishing him success in his future missions, and the relations between the two countries further development and progress.

For his part, HE the Peruvian Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir and to the state officials for the cooperation he received that contributed to the success of his work in the country.