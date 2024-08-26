Indian billionaire defies Musk’s Tesla

(MENAFN) Bhavish Aggarwal, the Indian billionaire and CEO of Ola, a prominent ride-hailing and electric vehicle (EV) company, has set his sights on disrupting the global electric car market, specifically targeting developing nations. At a recent business event in New Delhi, Aggarwal positioned his company’s ambitions in direct contrast to Tesla's focus on affluent consumers.



Aggarwal articulated a clear vision for Ola Electric, emphasizing that while Tesla caters to the wealthy, Ola aims to serve the broader population of the Global South. “Tesla is for the West, Ola is for the rest,” he declared, underscoring his commitment to making affordable electric vehicles accessible in developing countries. Ola Electric's strategy revolves around initially focusing on the Indian market and then expanding across other emerging markets.



Ola Electric, a significant player in the electric mobility sector, is not only known for its electric two-wheelers but also for producing crucial EV components, including battery cells. The company recently made headlines with its stock market debut, which saw shares surge nearly 82% within two weeks, propelling its market capitalization to over $7 billion. This strong performance marks one of the most successful initial public offerings (IPOs) in India.



Aggarwal, who boasts a net worth of approximately $1.4 billion, has been frequently compared to Elon Musk, the world’s richest person with an estimated net worth of $228 billion. This comparison is fueled by Aggarwal’s ambitious moves in both the EV and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors. His company recently launched Krutrim, an AI-focused venture, while Musk’s AI endeavors include Grok, an AI-powered chatbot integrated with the premium version of his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter).



Ola’s strategic focus on affordable EVs for developing countries contrasts with Musk’s premium-focused Tesla approach, highlighting a growing divide in the global automotive market. As Ola Electric continues to expand its footprint, it aims to position India as a leading global hub for electric mobility.

MENAFN26082024000045015687ID1108600910