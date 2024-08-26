Political Shuffle: Leaders Switch Sides Ahead Of Assembly Elections In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A significant reshuffle is underway in Jammu and Kashmir as it gears up for its much-anticipated assembly elections, with several leaders switching sides amid personal disputes and dissatisfaction with their current mandates.

The polls, scheduled to be held in three phases beginning September 18, mark the first assembly since Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised as a Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Among the notable figures who made headlines for switching sides is Taj Mohiuddin, a senior leader who recently left Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) to rejoin the Congress.

Mohiuddin, who had spent 45 years with the Congress before briefly aligning with the DPAP, cited discontent with Azad's perceived closeness to the BJP as a key factor behind his decision.

“I realised that the DPAP is essentially a one-man show and I felt compelled to return to the Congress, which is my true political home,” Mohiuddin stated.

He emphasised his commitment to working for the party across the Chenab region, adding,“A person who makes a mistake but corrects it before the end of the day is not considered wrong.”

Other significant departures include former Jammu and Kashmir minister Usman Majid, who left Altaf Bukhari's Apni Party, and Ajaz Mir - a former MLA who quit the People's Democratic Party (PDP) after being denied a ticket to contest the polls.

Suhail Bukhari, a close aide to Mehbooba Mufti, also resigned from the PDP after being denied a nomination, highlighting the discontent within the party's ranks.

Dr Harbaksh Singh, a prominent District Development Council (DDC) member from Tral, characterised the current atmosphere in the PDP as one where loyal members were being marginalised in favour of new faces.

“I contested the DDC elections as an Independent candidate and won with a huge margin. I am not happy that I had to leave the PDP, it caused me great pain. It felt like I was being forced to leave,” Singh said.

“I was compelled to leave for the dignity of those who have supported the party for years,” he remarked, expressing his belief that the Awami Ittehad Party better represented the people's sentiments.

Former minister Basharat Bukhari, who was with the Sajad Lone-led People's Conference, quit the party and joined the PDP. Ex-MLC Javaid Mirchal, on the other hand, joined the National Conference.

Suhail Bukhari, the former PDP leader who also served as the party's chief spokesperson, called the fallout of the BJP-PDP coalition government in 2018 as a“difficult period”.

He said he worked really hard to strengthen the idea of the PDP and stood by the party during its ups and downs but was denied a mandate by the party chief, referring to former chief minister Mehbooba.

“I am observing that people are being sidelined despite their best efforts. New leaders are being welcomed. Many leaders who always stood by the party have not been taken onboard,” Suhail Bukhari said.

“Working under such conditions was becoming difficult for me. So I tendered my resignation as chief spokesperson and from the primary membership. I thank all my party leaders for being with me in this fight. Our political atmosphere will become feasible only if we keep our self interests aside,” he told PTI.

The trend of leaders switching allegiances is not confined to the PDP and the DPAP, even the BJP appears to be facing internal challenges.

Reports indicate that the party withdrew a list of 44 candidates due to dissatisfaction among its members over denied nominations, suggesting unrest within its ranks.

As political parties scramble to consolidate support and shore up their ranks, the exodus poses formidable challenges - particularly for newer parties such as the DPAP and Apni Party, which are struggling to maintain a foothold.

With the political landscape in a flux, the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections promise to be critical for regional parties as they navigate the shifting loyalties and the public sentiment in a post-Article 370 environment.

Elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1 and the results declared on October 4.