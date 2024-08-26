Modis tells Zelensky: India is not neutral but stands for peace

(MENAFN) On Friday, Indian Prime Narendra Modi made a historic visit to Kiev, marking the first time an Indian premier has traveled to Ukraine. During his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Modi emphasized that India has never been “neutral or an indifferent bystander” amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Instead, Modi asserted that India has consistently stood for peace and advocated for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.



The meeting between Modi and Zelensky was marked by a detailed and open exchange of views on the situation. The two leaders issued a joint communiqué, in which Modi reaffirmed India’s “principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.” According to Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, who briefed the media following the meeting, Modi and Zelensky discussed ways India could actively contribute to peace efforts.



Jaishankar highlighted that India’s commitment to peace is demonstrated by its participation in the “peace summit” hosted by Switzerland in June. Despite attending the summit, India did not sign the final joint communiqué because the event did not include Russia, reflecting its stance of impartial engagement with all parties involved.



Modi’s visit and subsequent statements underline India’s stance on encouraging “practical engagement” and “innovative solutions” for resolving the conflict. Jaishankar reiterated that India is prepared to offer support in various capacities, whether directly or indirectly, to help bring an end to the hostilities. He emphasized that India’s goal is to see the conflict resolved, signaling a proactive and supportive role in the pursuit of peace.



The visit represents a significant diplomatic gesture by India, underlining its active role in advocating for a resolution to one of the most pressing global conflicts while maintaining its longstanding principles of neutrality and dialogue.

