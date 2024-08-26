India declines rumors about it causing Bangladesh floods

(MENAFN) India has firmly denied accusations from Bangladesh that it is responsible for the recent catastrophic floods affecting millions in the neighboring country. The Bangladeshi alleges that the opening of the Dumbur dam on the Gumti River in Tripura, an Indian state sharing an extensive 800km border with Bangladesh, precipitated the flooding. However, New Delhi has rejected these claims, asserting that they are unfounded.



The flooding in Bangladesh, which occurred in the wake of former Prime Hasina's resignation and the establishment of an interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, has sparked significant controversy. The interim government’s adviser, Mohammad Nahid Islam, accused India of a sudden and uncooperative release of water from the dam, which he argued left Bangladesh insufficient time to prepare for the ensuing disaster. Islam's comments were reported by Protom Ato newspaper and were echoed by student protests demanding fair water-sharing agreements with India—a longstanding issue in bilateral relations.



In response, the Indian Foreign Ministry dismissed the allegations as "factually incorrect." According to Indian officials, the recent floods were primarily due to unprecedented rainfall in the catchment areas of the Gumti River, which flows through both India and Bangladesh. They emphasized that the Dumbur dam, located more than 120 kilometers upstream from the Bangladesh border, is far removed from the areas affected by the floods.



India’s denial comes amidst growing tension between the two countries over water management and flood control. The dispute highlights ongoing challenges in managing shared water resources and underscores the need for cooperative agreements to address such transboundary issues effectively.

