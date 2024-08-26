Kuwait Amir Signs Decree Reshuffling Cabinet

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 25 (KUNA) - the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber signed Sunday a decree reshuffling the cabinet.

The Amir decree change the tile of the following cabinet members:

1-Abdulrahman Badah Al-Mutairi, of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs

2-Dr. Nora Khaled Al-Mashaan, Minister of Public Works

3-Omar Saud Abdulaziz Al-Omar, Minister of State for Communications Affairs

4-Mahmoud Abdulaziz Mahmoud Bushehri, Minister of Electricity, Water and

5-Dr. Amthal Hadi Hayef Al-Huwailah, Minister of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs

The decree, furthermore, appoints the following as new member of the cabinet:

1-Khalifa Abdullah Dhahi Ajeel Al-Askar, Minister of Commerce and Industry

2-Abdullatif Hamed Hamad Al-Meshari, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs

3-Dr. Nader Abdullah Mohammad Al-Jallal, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Acting Minister of Education

4-Nora Suleiman Al-Fassam, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs

The decree shall be published in the official Gazette and be effective from the date of its issuance. (end)

