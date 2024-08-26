Israel, Hezbollah exchange heavy fire before retreating

(MENAFN) On August 25, Israel executed a series of intense across southern Lebanon in what it described as a preemptive move to thwart a potential large-scale rocket and missile assault by Hezbollah. This escalation came as the Lebanese group retaliated for the recent killing of a high-ranking commander, launching hundreds of rockets and drones towards Israeli targets.



By mid-morning, both sides had ceased their heavy bombardment, suggesting a temporary pause in hostilities. This de-escalation coincided with high-level ceasefire discussions in Egypt aimed at addressing the ongoing Gaza conflict, which diplomats hope will help alleviate regional tensions.



The military exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah focused on what both parties claimed were strictly military objectives. Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, stated that the group's offensive was initially postponed to allow for ceasefire negotiations, and the main target was an Israeli military intelligence base near Tel Aviv.



The confrontation resulted in casualties on both sides. Israel reported the death of one naval soldier and injuries to two others, which were attributed to either an interceptor or shrapnel from intercepted fire. Hezbollah confirmed the deaths of two of its fighters along with a militant from an allied faction.



Hezbollah's assault on Israeli military positions was framed as a preliminary response to the killing of Fouad Shukur, a senior Hezbollah commander, who was targeted in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut last month. Nasrallah indicated that the group's attacks on Israel would persist and warned of continued responses from its allies, including Iran and Yemen.



During the conflict, air raid sirens were activated across northern Israel, prompting the temporary closure and diversion of flights at Israel’s international airport for about an hour. However, Israel’s Home Front Command later lifted most of the restrictions in affected areas, reflecting a cautious return to normalcy amid the ongoing volatility.

