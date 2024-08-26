Death toll from pharma plant explosion in India increases to 17

(MENAFN) The death toll from a catastrophic explosion at a pharmaceutical factory in Andhra Pradesh, India, has reached 17, according to reports from Reuters. The explosion, which occurred at the Escientia Advanced Sciences manufacturing unit in the Anakapalli district, is being described as the worst industrial incident in the state in recent years.



The blast, which took place on Wednesday, left nearly 40 people as rescue operations concluded. The facility, operational since 2019, specializes in the production of intermediate chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. It employs around 380 workers who operate in two shifts. Fortunately, many employees were on their lunch break at the time of the explosion, which likely prevented further casualties.



Industries Secretary N. Yuvaraj provided details about the incident, stating that an initial investigation revealed a vapor leak triggered a chemical reaction leading to the explosion. The volatile solvent involved, methyl tert-butyl ether, is used primarily as a fuel additive and is known for its high flammability and volatility. Local reports indicate that those caught in the blast suffered severe chemical burns and extensive trauma, with some bodies reportedly torn apart by the force of the explosion.



The severity of the incident has prompted significant concern, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his condolences to the victims' families via a post on X (formerly Twitter). In response to the tragedy, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched a thorough investigation into the explosion and its causes.



The explosion has reignited discussions about industrial safety standards in India, highlighting the need for stringent safety measures and oversight in high-risk industries to prevent such devastating events in the future.

