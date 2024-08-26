Former Indian diplomate explains Modi`s trip to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In an insightful interview with RT, former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal has clarified that Indian Prime Narendra Modi’s visit to Kiev is not indicative of a shift in New Delhi’s neutral stance regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Modi’s trip to Kiev, the first ever by an Indian prime minister, is part of a broader strategy that aligns with India’s established principles and interests on the global stage.



Modi arrived in Kiev on Friday with plans to engage with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring peaceful resolutions to the conflict. Despite the visit being interpreted by some as a balancing act—coming on the heels of Modi’s recent trip to Moscow for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin—Sibal emphasized that India remains steadfast in its neutrality.



Sibal noted that India's diplomatic maneuvers are driven by its own national interests and global positioning rather than any external influences. “We are playing our own game in the sense of what we perceive is in our national interest and our global position and our position in the Global South,” he stated. He also critiqued Western efforts, suggesting that attempts to portray India as deviating from its neutral stance are part of a broader strategy to create discord between Russia and India.



Furthermore, Sibal argued that if the West were genuinely committed to resolving the conflict through diplomatic means, it could engage directly with Russia. He suggested that the current focus on India's foreign policy might be a tactic to pressure the country into taking sides, which he believes is contrary to India’s strategic approach.



Overall, Sibal’s comments reflect a perspective that India's diplomatic engagements, including Modi’s visit to Kiev, are consistent with its long-standing policy of maintaining neutrality while fostering international relationships that align with its national interests.

