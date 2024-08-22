Morgan Stanley chairman goes missing following yacht sinking

(MENAFN) British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and Morgan Stanley International chairman Jonathan Bloomer are among the individuals reported missing following the sinking of their superyacht off the coast of Sicily on Monday. The vessel, a 56-meter British-flagged sailboat named the 'Bayesian,' encountered a waterspout early in the morning, leading to its dramatic sinking.



According to *The Guardian*, which cited information from the head of Sicily’s civil protection agency, Lynch, Bloomer, Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter Hannah, and lawyer Chris Morvillo are among the six people still unaccounted for. The yacht, which was anchored off the port of Porticello, had a total of 22 people on board at the time of the incident, including 12 crew members and 10 passengers.



The Italian Coast Guard reported that the yacht was struck by a waterspout, a tornado-like phenomenon that forms over water. As of late Monday, the body of one man, believed to be the ship’s chef, has been recovered. Fifteen survivors have been rescued, including Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, who owns the yacht, and a one-year-old girl saved by her mother.



Eight of the rescued individuals, including the child, have been transferred to hospitals, where they are reported to be in stable condition. Dr. Domenico Cipolla, chief physician at one of the hospitals, revealed that most of the survivors had worked for Lynch and expressed deep trauma over the loss of their friends.



The search for the missing individuals continues as the survivors come to terms with the tragedy that has unfolded.

MENAFN22082024000045015687ID1108589122