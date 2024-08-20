Russia, Azerbaijan Sign 7 Documents During Putin's Visit

(MENAFN- IANS) Baku, Aug 20 (IANS) During the Russian leader's two-day state visit to Azerbaijan, President Vladimir and his counterpart Ilham Aliyev signed a joint statement at the Azerbaijani leader's residence, "Zagulba,", further solidifying the relationship between the two nations.

In addition to the joint statement, 6 other documents were signed between the two countries' state agencies on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

These included three inter-governmental agreements on cooperation in food safety, quarantine and protection, healthcare, medical education, and science.

Three memoranda of understanding were also inked, covering labour inspection, climate change, and cooperation between the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency.

"These documents, particularly the joint declaration of the Presidents, reaffirm the friendly and allied nature of our relations," said President Aliyev in a press statement following the talks with Putin.

After the negotiations, Aliyev introduced Putin to the "White City" urban development project, aimed at revitalising the eastern part of Baku.

The Presidents also visited the Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia's commitment to supporting the normalisation of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia during a state visit to Azerbaijan's state capital of Baku on Monday.

Speaking after talks with Azerbaijani President, Putin emphasised Russia's role in facilitating a peace agreement based on the trilateral accords reached in 2020 and 2022 by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We are prepared to assist in the delimitation and demarcation of the border, utilising relevant Soviet-era documents, as well as in unblocking cross-border routes and establishing humanitarian contacts," Putin said.

Despite ongoing crises, including the situation in Ukraine, Putin underscored Russia's historical involvement in the South Caucasus and its commitment to participating in these efforts.

He noted that any initiative must be primarily driven by the parties involved.

"If we can contribute to reaching a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, achieve delimitation and demarcation of the border, and unblock necessary logistics and economic routes, we would be very pleased," Putin added.