Azerbaijan Announces Schedule For Additional Trips On Baku-Aghstafa-Baku Route

8/20/2024 8:09:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC (ADY) is adding extra train services on the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku route to meet passenger demand, Azernews reports, citing ADY.

According to the information shared by the agency, additional scheduled trains will depart from Baku to Aghstafa at 09:15 on August 22 and 24, and from Aghstafa to Baku at 15:00 on August 23 and 25.

Tickets can be purchased at railway station ticket offices, on the ADY website (), or through the "ADY Mobile" application.

AzerNews

