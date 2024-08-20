Azerbaijan Announces Schedule For Additional Trips On Baku-Aghstafa-Baku Route
"Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC (ADY) is adding extra train services
on the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku route to meet passenger demand,
Azernews reports, citing ADY.
According to the information shared by the agency, additional
scheduled trains will depart from Baku to Aghstafa at 09:15 on
August 22 and 24, and from Aghstafa to Baku at 15:00 on August 23
and 25.
Tickets can be purchased at railway station ticket offices, on
the ADY website (), or through the "ADY Mobile"
application.
