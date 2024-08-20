UEFA Futsal Champions League: Araz-Nakhchivan Team Leaves For Sweden

Araz-Nakhchivan team, which will play in the preliminary round
of the UEFA Futsal Champions League, has left for Sweden,
Azernews reports.
The head coach Vitaly Borisov took 14 futsal players, including
three goalkeepers, to the matches of the first round of the UEFA
Champions League. Marko Prsic stayed in Baku due to a health
problem.
The team includes goalkeepers: Emin Kurdov, Kamran Hajiyev, and
Vladislav Reznov, players: Khazar Aghalizadeh, Amadeu, Kanan
Manafov, Kadinho, Ulvi Aliyev, Emil Hasanzadeh, Lazar
Milosavljevic, Yanich Aleksandar, Giovanni Valerio, Caique Aledes
De Oliveira, Iago Henrique.
It should be noted that Kamran Hajiyev, Kanan Manafov, and Iago
Henrique were loaned from the "Baku Fire" club. They will join
"Araz-Nakhchivan" in Champions League matches.
Araz-Nakhchivan will face Sparta Belfast (Northern Ireland) on
August 21, the Estonian champion "Sillamae Silla" the next day, and
the Swedish "Uddevalla" club on August 24. Only the group leaders
will qualify for the main stage.
The UEFA Futsal Champions League is an annual futsal competition
for European club teams organized by UEFA.
It was founded as the UEFA Futsal Cup in 2001 and replaced the
Futsal European Clubs Championship, an unofficial competition held
since 1984.
The final of the first edition was played in a single game in
Lisbon, while the following four editions were decided over two
legs. Since 2006–07, the winner is decided through a final four
tournament.
In 2018, the tournament was rebranded as UEFA Futsal Champions
League.
The 2024/25 UEFA Futsal Champions League consists of
preliminary, main, and elite rounds played as one-venue
mini-tournaments and a four-team knockout finals at a venue to be
announced.
Notably, futsal is a ball sport played on a hard court, smaller
than a football pitch, and mainly indoors. It has similarities to
five-a-side football.
The game is played between two teams of five players each, one
of whom is the goalkeeper. Unlike some other forms of indoor
football, the game is played on a hard court surface delimited by
lines; walls or boards are not used.
Azerbaijan had never qualified for the FIFA Futsal World Cup
until 2016. However, national futsal players participated in the
last five editions of the European Championship.
Now the futsal team successfully represents Azerbaijan at
multiple international futsal competitions such as the FIFA Futsal
World Cup and the European Championships.
The team is ranked 14th in the world, the highest-ranking team
from Caucasus in the World Rankings.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr