Ukrainian Fighter Jets Hit Position Of Russian Forces In Donetsk Region With Glide Bombs
Date
8/20/2024 8:08:48 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian tactical aircraft have struck a position of Russian invaders in the Donetsk sector with guided aerial bombs.
Ukrainian Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk published a respective video on his facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
"Tactical aircraft are impressive! A guided aerial bomb strike on a concentration of equipment and personnel of the occupiers in the Donetsk direction. We continue to work!" Oleshchuk said.
Earlier reports said that a Ukrainian fighter jet had hit a Russian underground command post in the Kursk region with an AASM Hammer guided bomb.
