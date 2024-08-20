Ukrainian Fighter Jets Hit Position Of Russian Forces In Donetsk Region With Glide Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian tactical aircraft have struck a position of Russian invaders in the Donetsk sector with guided aerial bombs.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk published a respective on his page, Ukrinform reports.

"Tactical aircraft are impressive! A guided aerial bomb strike on a concentration of equipment and personnel of the occupiers in the Donetsk direction. We continue to work!" Oleshchuk said.

Earlier reports said that a Ukrainian fighter jet had hit a Russian underground command post in the Kursk region with an AASM Hammer guided bomb.