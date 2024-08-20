Putin Offers Residency To Foreigners Opposed To Western Neoliberal Policies

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Russian President Vladimir issued a decree stating that Moscow will grant residence permits to foreign citizens who wish to escape the neoliberal values promoted in their countries and move to Russia.

This offer is extended beyond the quota approved by the Russian government.

According to the Russian state news agency TASS, foreign citizens will be allowed to apply for temporary residence permits in Russia without meeting the government's approved quota under this decree.

Additionally, they will not be required to provide documents proving their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history, or the country's constitution.

The decree specifies that applications for temporary residence permits under this framework must be based on rejecting policies aimed at“imposing destructive neoliberal ideals on people.”

Putin described neoliberal ideals as being in conflict with Russia's traditional spiritual and moral values, emphasizing that Russia upholds traditional values.

TASS reported that these values are outlined in the foundations of Russia's state policy.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to start issuing three-month visas for such applicants from early September.

In February, Putin supported the idea of Irene Cecchini, an Italian student, who suggested that Russia should simplify entry laws for those who uphold traditional cultural and family values.

This decree is seen as part of Russia's broader strategy to attract individuals who align with its conservative values, distancing itself from the liberal ideologies prevalent in the West.

By facilitating the immigration process for those rejecting neoliberalism, Russia aims to position itself as a haven for traditional values amidst a global ideological divide.

