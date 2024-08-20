Russian Attack On Ternopil Region: Chlorine Levels In The Air 4-10 Times Higher Than Normal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An excess of chlorine levels in the air was recorded in Ukraine's western Ternopil region due to a fire at an industrial facility following a Russian attack.

Oksana Chaichuk, general director of Ternopil Regional Center for Control and Prevention of the of of Ukraine, said this at a briefing on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"With the norm of 0.1 milligrams per cubic meter, there is an excess of chlorine levels from 0.4 to 1.01 milligrams per cubic meter. That is, from four to ten times in atmospheric air. We advise residents of Ternopil to limit the duration of their stay in the fresh air and limit access to atmospheric air in closed premises. If possible, use a recuperator. Cover the windows and doors with wet sheets so that the chlorine in the air does not enter the room. It is also recommended to limit swimming in water bodies and stay close to them," Chaichuk noted.

Employees of preschool institutions were recommended that children stay in the premises of the institutions. Parents were advised to take their children from kindergartens and leave them at home until special recommendations were issued.

The meetings of commissions on man-made and ecological safety and emergency situations are being urgently convened.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service