Russian Attack On Ternopil Region: Chlorine Levels In The Air 4-10 Times Higher Than Normal
Date
8/20/2024 8:08:47 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An excess of chlorine levels in the air was recorded in Ukraine's western Ternopil region due to a fire at an industrial facility following a Russian attack.
Oksana Chaichuk, general director of Ternopil Regional Center for disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of health of Ukraine, said this at a briefing on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
"With the norm of 0.1 milligrams per cubic meter, there is an excess of chlorine levels from 0.4 to 1.01 milligrams per cubic meter. That is, from four to ten times in atmospheric air. We advise residents of Ternopil to limit the duration of their stay in the fresh air and limit access to atmospheric air in closed premises. If possible, use a recuperator. Cover the windows and doors with wet sheets so that the chlorine in the air does not enter the room. It is also recommended to limit swimming in water bodies and stay close to them," Chaichuk noted.
Employees of preschool institutions were recommended that children stay in the premises of the institutions. Parents were advised to take their children from kindergartens and leave them at home until special recommendations were issued.
The meetings of commissions on man-made and ecological safety and emergency situations are being urgently convened.
Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
MENAFN20082024000193011044ID1108579726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.