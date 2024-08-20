Sharvari Recalls ‘Countless Muscle Pulls’ Over Boxing Preparation For ‘Vedaa’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Sharvari has taken a trip down memory lane as she recalled her intense preparation for her film“Vedaa”.

Sharvari took to Instagram, where she shared a glimpse into her boxing preparations, which she underwent for seven months and endured“countless muscle pulls”.

She wrote,“7 months of boxing prep. 2 hours daily for 6 days a week. Countless muscle pulls. Rehab. Back to the grind... again... No shortcuts. Eyes on the prize #MondayMotivation #Vedaa”

The film, which stars John Abraham and is directed by Nikkhil Advani, centers on a Dalit girl who is being abused by the upper caste and how Abhimanyu plays a crucial role in her life.

The actress's“Alpha” co-star Alia Bhatt , who is set to headline the female-led spy-universe film, had expressed her admiration for Sharvari earlier this month.

Sharvari had shared the trailer of“Vedaa”, Alia went on to reshare her post on her Instagram stories with the caption: "This girl is on fireeeeee," accompanied by fire emojis.

Sharvari last week revealed that she stood amidst a swarm of people to catch glimpse of SRK on his 50th birthday

“I went to Shah Rukh Khan's 50th birthday in the crowd just to catch a glimpse of him,” Sharvari said on a podcast, when asked to pick between Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

Sharvari also spoke about being a fan of Bollywoood star Deepika Padukone and recalled a moment when she worked as an intern on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's“Bajirao Mastani," she revealed she had been given the task of opening the door at the exact moment when Deepika's character walked in.

“We were shooting for the song 'Deewani Mastani' and we had to open the door, and she basically asked, 'What's your name, and I said my name is Sharvari, and she said, 'Okay, Sharvari'.”