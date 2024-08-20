Israel Probes Iran, Hezbollah Links To Tel Aviv Suicide Bombing

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Israeli reported on Monday, August 19, that security forces are investigating potential links between the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hezbollah, and a bombing that occurred in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, a man in his 50s detonated a backpack bomb on a street in Tel Aviv, killing himself and injuring a passerby. This was the first suicide bombing in Israel since 2016.

Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack on Monday, stating that it, along with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, had orchestrated the bombing.

Despite this claim, Israeli media reported that no evidence has been found linking the attacker to either Hamas or Islamic Jihad.

Israeli police and the Shin Bet believe the attacker, a resident of Nablus in the West Bank, may have received assistance from Iran or Hezbollah due to the complexity of the explosives.

The Israeli police announced an increase in security presence in major cities, although there are no specific warnings of another attack.

Peretz Amar, the head of Tel Aviv's police, stated that the bomb was large and could have caused significant casualties had it detonated inside a crowded area, such as a synagogue.

Israeli television reported that the investigation has uncovered a significant clue, but further details are being withheld due to military censorship.

