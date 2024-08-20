Route For Direct Cargo Block Train Ulyanovsk Baku Astara Approved
Fatima Latifova
The Russian government has approved the route for the direct
cargo block train Ulyanovsk – Baku – Astara (Iran),
Azernews reports, citing Ulyanovsk Governor Alexey
Russkikh as he announced this information.
"Recently, we received good news from Russian Railways: the
route for the direct cargo block train 'Ulyanovsk – Baku – Astara
(Iran)' has been approved. This is the western rail corridor of the
'Central Volga - Caspian Sea - Persian Gulf' logistics project.
Preparations are underway for the export train, including for the
shipment of agro-industrial and wood processing products,” the
governor said.
He noted that the launch of the train is a result of agreements
reached during his visit to Baku with Azerbaijan's Prime Minister
Ali Asadov, and the coordinated efforts of the Russian Embassy in
Baku, the Trade Representation, and the Ministry of Industry and
Trade of Russia, as well as the railway authorities of both
countries.
Russkikh also mentioned that on the previous day, Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin
discussed the development of the“North-South” international
transport corridor.
“To increase throughput capacity and raise the volume of cargo
transport from 15 million tons to 30 million tons, the railway
section of the corridor is being modernized. This agreement,
initiated by Ulyanovsk region, opens up significant prospects for
the development of the new trade and logistics route 'Central Volga
- Caspian Sea - Persian Gulf,' which is part of the 'North-South'
international transport corridor,” the governor wrote.
