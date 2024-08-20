Prime Minister Meets With Australia's Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Canberra: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Tuesday with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia HE Penny Wong.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them in the fields of economy, trade exchange, clean and technology.

Moreover, it discussed a number of regional and international issues, especially developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and ways to reduce tension in the Middle East region in such a way as to enhance regional and international security and stability, along with discussing the latest developments in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, HE the Australian Foreign Minister expressed her country's support for the joint efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

She also commended the State of Qatar's efforts in repatriating Australian citizens stranded during the Covid-19 Pandemic via Qatar Airways, in addition to its role in evacuating Australians from Afghanistan and the Gaza Strip.