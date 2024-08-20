6 Fruits To Avoid On An Empty Stomach

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Eating fruits in the morning is generally healthy, but some can cause digestive issues if consumed on an empty stomach. This web story guides you on the fruits to avoid consuming on an empty stomach early in the morning.

Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons are acidic and can lead to heartburn and when eaten on an empty stomach. Start your day with something gentler on your digestive system.

Pineapple contains bromelain, which can increase stomach acidity when eaten on an empty stomach, leading to irritation.

Though a kitchen staple, tomatoes' acidic nature can increase stomach acidity and cause discomfort when consumed first thing in the morning.

While bananas are nutrient-rich, eating them on an empty stomach can disrupt magnesium and calcium levels, potentially leading to heart issues.

Guava is packed with fiber, but consuming it on an empty stomach can cause digestive problems due to its fructose content.

Although hydrating, watermelon's high water content can increase acidity levels, making it a poor choice for an empty stomach.

For a healthy start, opt for gentler fruits on your digestive system and save these six fruits for later in the day.