EU's Underground Gas Storage Nears Full Capacity Thanks To Azerbaijan's Boosting Export Via TAP
8/20/2024 8:09:00 AM
Nazrin Abdul
The European Union's underground gas storage facilities are
nearing full capacity, with the fill level approaching 90%,
Azernews reports, citing the European Association
of Gas Infrastructure Operators (GIE).
As of the latest data, storage levels in EU countries have
reached 89.77%, which is 8.09 percentage points above the five-year
average for this time of year. The total volume of gas stored
currently stands at an impressive 98.9 billion cubic meters.
It's worth noting that Azerbaijani gas has been flowing to
Europe via the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) since December 31,
2020, contributing to the continent's energy supply.
This high level of storage is a positive indicator for the EU's
energy security, especially as the region prepares for potential
supply challenges in the coming winter months. The strategic
reserves could play a crucial role in stabilizing energy markets
and ensuring consistent supply amidst global uncertainties.
