Russians Shell Residential Areas, Educational Institution In Kherson Community This Morning
Date
8/20/2024 8:08:48 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled residential areas and an education institution in the Zelenivka district, Kherson community, this morning.
That is according to the Kherson City Military Administration , which released the relevant photos, Ukrinform reports.
"This morning, the enemy struck the Zelenivka district," the post reads.
There were no reports of casualties, the post added.
Photo credit: Kherson City Military Administration / Telegram
MENAFN20082024000193011044ID1108579727
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.