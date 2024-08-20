Russians Shell Residential Areas, Educational Institution In Kherson Community This Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled residential areas and an education institution in the Zelenivka district, Kherson community, this morning.

That is according to the Kherson City Military Administration , which released the relevant photos, Ukrinform reports.

"This morning, the enemy struck the Zelenivka district," the post reads.

There were no reports of casualties, the post added.

Photo credit: Kherson City Military Administration / Telegram