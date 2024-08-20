Russian Delegation Visits Baku DOST Center

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

A delegation led by Mikhail Ivankov, Head of the Labor and Employment Service of Russia, who is on a visit to our country, has visited the No. 5 Baku DOST Center during their trip, Azernews reports.

The delegation familiarized themselves with the services provided at the Center. Farid Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the DOST Agency, briefed the delegation on the operations and principles of the DOST centers.

It was reported that, following President Ilham Aliyev's decree of August 9, 2018, the DOST Agency has established 7 DOST Centers, a "Smart DOST" service point in the village of Aghali in Zangilan, and a branch of the Karabakh Regional DOST Center in Shusha.

The advantages and international successes of the DOST concept, initiated by First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, were highlighted. It was noted that over 2.8 million citizens have been served by the DOST centers during this period, with a 98.2% satisfaction rate among the services provided.

Presentations were made during the meeting with the delegation on the DOST concept, the successes of the digitalization program in the social sector, ongoing reforms and innovations in labor and employment fields.