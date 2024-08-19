Global Plant-Based Ingredients Market To Hit USD 21.2 Billion By 2034, Forecasting 8.6% CAGR Through 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The plant-based ingredients will be boosted further by the rising demand for dietary supplements as consumers place a greater emphasis on proteins. Plant-based ingredients surging at 8.6% CAGR through 2034

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of plant-based ingredients are estimated to reach a value of USD 21.2 billion by 2034, surging at 8.6% CAGR through the decade.



Rising advancements in technology and investment in research and development in the plant-based ingredients market is propelling the sales of the product in various parts of the world.

For meat substitute companies, finding suitable plant-based ingredients is only the first step. Plant-based replacements with a fibrous texture similar to chicken have recently been developed by Vivera in the Netherlands, while plant goods with a bite and mouthfeel comparable to ribs and steak have recently been developed by Vivera in the Netherlands.

Combining different plant-based ingredients is also a rising trend. While it may be possible to get a desirable texture with just one plant protein, food experts at Leatherhead Food Research believe that combining proteins together could improve the textural character. Impossible Foods, for example, uses a blend of soy and potato proteins , as well as hydrocolloids for a more meaty feel.

Apart from that, suppliers and academics have also been striving to address some of the flavor issues that have been connected with plant-derived proteins in the past.

For example, PURIS, a pea protein s provider, has worked on reducing off-flavors at the seed level, while NIZO Food Research has discovered enzymes that can break down hexanol, one of the primary molecules responsible for unwanted flavor and fragrance in soy and pea proteins.

The aforementioned advancements in plant-based ingredients are positively affecting its growth, globally.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



North America is expected to hold a 38% plant-based ingredients market share owing to the rising vegan trend in the region.

Europe is expected to hold a 31% plant-based ingredients market share owing to the movement against animal cruelty.

Germany holds a 22% plant-based ingredients market share in European Market. It is due to a surge in the plant-based claims in food products.

Asia is expected to have a 20% plant-based ingredients market share. This growth is attributed to the rising health consciousness and consumer awareness regarding the product's health benefits. Market players are experimenting with new ways of increasing production capacity and also doing research and innovation to create products.



“Plant-based food firms are projected to experience development prospects over the years, despite supply chain interruptions, panic purchasing, and storage. The vegan ingredients industry has experienced an upsurge in innovation in recent years. As a substitution for vegan components, a variety of alternatives to meat-based products are being studied. The alternatives are made from plant-based proteins, algae, and cellulose flours " , says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global plant-based ingredinets market are focusing on reaching a large consumer base by implementing various strategies such as product innovations, marketing & promotional activity, strengthening distribution channels, and adopting sustainable production.

Leading Plant-Based Ingredients Brands



Ingredion Inc.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Puris Proteins LLC

BI Nutraceuticals Inc.

Olam International

SunOpta Inc.

Dohler GmbH

The Scoular Company

Trader Joe's

Simply Balanced

Sweet Earth Natural Foods Lightlife

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the plant-based ingredients presenting historical demand data (2019-2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024-2034.

The study divulges compelling insights on the plant-based ingredients market by product type (soy, wheat, pea, corn, canola, rice, and potato), by end use application (meat substitutes, infant foods, bakery, confectionery, snacks, cosmetics, sports & energy nutrition, preservatives, and animal feed), by sales channel (convenience store, specialty stores, direct sales, modern trade, small groceries, online retail, and other sales channels) across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product Type:

Plant-based ingredients industry is segmented as Soy, Wheat, Pea, Corn, Canola, Rice, and Potato

By End Use Application:

As per end use application, the industry has been categorized Meat Substitutes, Infant Foods, Bakery, Confectionery, Snacks, Cosmetics, Sports & Energy Nutrition, Preservatives and Animal Feed

By Sales Channel:

Sales Channel further includes Convenience Store, Specialty Stores, Direct Sales, Modern Trade, Small Groceries, Online Retail and Other Sales Channels

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

