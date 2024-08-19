NYFW Fashion Designers Of Latin America Returns To Majestic United Palace With The Best Of Latin American Designs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FDLA NYFW SS/25 Propelling to New Heights with Environmentally Conscious Innovative Commerce.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA ) returns bigger and better opening its NYFW SS/2025 at the legendary United Palace located in the vibrant community of Northern Manhattan District 10. on September 9 with an exclusive press conference, a special tribute ceremony honoring FDLA's international and honorary guest AGATHA RUIZ de la PRADA, of Spain and will include an epic runway show with her joyful colorful designs. The event will include a fashion installation by PEDRO JUAN RAMIREZ from Colombia and will close with a glamorous runway show by celebrity fashion designer GIANNINA AZAR from the Dominican Republic.

Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA) will present its official collective fashion show on September 11 at the innovative space, Lavan 641 NYC, an iconic, exceptional and luxurious event venue, located in the heart of New York City at 641 west 42nd Street, New York, NY. Celebrating 15 Years in the Fashion Industry Elevating Latin America Fashion Designers and emerging brands, FDLA is pleased to introduce a new era in fashion providing opportunities to several young fashion designers and emerging talents, New Ones to Watch. The event is produced by FDLA Group Inc. under the direction of ALBANIA ROSARIO, celebrated fashion entrepreneur, founder & CEO of multiple fashion businesses.

Albania Rosario and Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA) search, curate and present to global runways talented fashion designers from Latin America and other places, who otherwise would not have the opportunity to present their collections competing with well established brands. For the past 15 years, FDLA has gone to the furthest locations to discover unique, talented, artisanal techniques, often handmade fabrics and embroideries utilized by world class talented designers. These is a highlight of some of the collections designers will present for the SS/2025 seasons:

“Renascimiento” by Giannina Azar takes us on a journey to the marvelous world of the great Renaissance balls with the most gilded Baroque ornaments. Hand-embroidered artisan pieces and hand-painted canvases recreate a fantasy from the Belle“Bellissima” Epoque.

Angie Polanco & Albania Rosario present Tropical Metropolis 1613 which is inspired by the contrasts and synergy of the Dominican Diaspora and those in the island. Colorful modern prints created with organic silk and other organic materials. This collection is produced by Resonance in the Dominican Republic, utilizing the most ethical innovative technology focusing on zero waste and the most environmentally conscious methods generating many local jobs. For the first time in fashion history, this collection can be purchased directly from the Runway by attendees through . revolutionizing the fashion marketplace and all possible thanks to FDLA's effort to continue to promote a more sustainable fashion business.

Idol José presents 'My Uncle Carlos', a textile manifesto to consciously dress bodies and minds. commitment to sustainability and cultural heritage. The fabrics are made with ancestral and ethnic techniques, creating truly luxurious but delicate pieces. Combined with recycled materials, thus achieving consciousness of nature and the environment. Vibrant colors pay tribute to the diversity of Venezuelan culture. A journey through time and space, where the ancient and the contemporary embrace each other. The colors blue, red and yellow also play a prominent role, honoring the richness and diversity of Venezuelan culture.

"Hedonica" by Euge Lemos embraces the exuberance of fruit and chromatic hedonism with unique prints full of color, positive messages, offering a unique sensory experience, saturated prints, the reinvention of animal print and traditional icons, all applied with digital textile sublimation technique.

'Eternity' by Caterine Sanchez is visually inspired by her recent travels. From the flora and fauna of India to the ballrooms of Austria, and the tropical rainforests of El Salvador.

'Piracema', by Mauricio Duarte is inspired by the process of growth, migration of fish in amazonian rivers.“Piracema” means river fish in the amazonian language Tupi-Guarani.“My favorite moment is the end of the afternoon, when I bathe in the stream,” he says. It is also along riverways that his fashion comes to life. Maurício weaves not only clothes, but also people. The designer is connected with more than ten associations of artisans (around 80 of them), in addition to riverside and indigenous communities, from ethnicities such as Kokama, Baré, Tikuna, Baniwa and Guajajara. Production takes place in São Paulo and Amazonas, in the cities of São Gabriel da Cachoeira, Manaus and Tumbira (a sustainable development reserve). The process is laborious, but the result is unique. If there is difficulty in transportation, often done only by water, making the product more expensive, its creator remembers that some knowledge is preserved and found only there and that this value is inestimable.

'Paamari', by CUBEL, features an urban aesthetic, visually combining abstract lines and forms in silhouettes that evolve and change their appearance through ties and openings. It incorporates both lightweight and heavier fabrics, such as cotton and embroidered textiles like meshes and high-relief material blends. The primary patterns in this collection are molas, with labyrinthine shapes.

'Aura', by Belgica Suarez/CALALA is a collection born from the love for elegance and the awareness of being. Each garment, designed with care, envelops the woman in timeless beauty, highlighting her essence with subtlety and grace. It is a celebration of the feminine, where versatility meets sophistication to create pieces that illuminates from within, remembering what to wear. It is an act of self-love and authentic expression.

Special Capsule Presentation by Andes Fashion Week

Lupe Gajardo's 'Novias de Vanguardia' mixes fibers, textures with an experimental patterning dialogue in a range of whites that give life to this bridal collection. Highlighting the punk and eclectic spirit of the brand both in its processes and visually. A bold and contemporary elegance for today's brides.

'En mi Alma' by Susana Arredondo, is inspired by the Chilean“Huasa” costume. This attire is a symbol of struggle and the unattainable the designer experienced growing up. However, this costume also represents elegance, majesty and grace. The color palette is those of the Chilean flag, the national anthem, which in its essence, the color white represents the mountain range, the blues of the sky and the sea. Red like the blood spilled by those who fought for Chile's independence.

And many more...

Itinerary:

September 9th - Press and Media Only | United Palace | NYC

4:00 pm - Meet & Greet

5:00pm Award Reception Honoring Agatha Ruiz de la Prada | Spain

5:30PM Opening Show (Invitation Only)

Runway presentation by

Agatha Ruiz de la Prada (Spain)

8:00PM (Open to the Public) Get access at

Runway presentation by

Giannina Azar (Dominican Republic)

September 10th |FDLA' s Fashion Party (Invitation Only)

NYC Official Debut by Celebrity DJ Miss DD (Colombia)

A Disruptive Runway Showcase by Rosita Hurtado (Bolivia)

Fashion Installation by Pedro Juan Ramirez (Colombia)

September 11th | FDLA Collective Runway Shows (open to the public)

Lavan 641 (Midtown Manhattan) Get access at

3:30PM

Emerging Designers & Fashion Students“New Ones to Watch”

Valentina Menasche (Colombia)

Valeria Iglesias (Chile)

Caterine Sanchez (USA)

Calala by Belgica Suárez (Nicaragua)

5:00PM

Cápsula Andes Fashion Week

Susana Arredondo (Chile)

Lupe Gajardo (Chile)

5:30PM

Eugenia Lemus (Chile)

Idol Jose (Venezuela)

6:30PM

Albania Rosario & Angie Polanco (Dom. Republic / New York)

Get the Look Straight from the Runway - Shop at

7:00PM

Mauricio Duarte (Brazil)

CUBEL (Colombia)

Get Access to all shows at

FDLA designer's collections and other brands are available for purchase at (FDLA's marketplace)

“I am extremely excited and emotional to return to United Palace and the vibrant and colorful community of northern Manhattan's 10th district, where it all began a decade and half ago as I am enormously grateful for the continued support of Council of the City of New York Carmen de la Rosa and Hispanic Federation's president Frankie Miranda who uplifts the Latino community.” said Albania Rosario Founder & CEO at FDLA.

"The Latinx Community is multi-talented and multi-faceted, and for a long-time influencing fashion and the arts as shown by the work of the Federation of Latin-American Designers. We welcome them and Albania Rosario back to their home in District 10 during New York fashion week, proudly celebrating their 15-year legacy of success in the global fashion industry," said Carmen De La Rosa, NYC Council Member.

“Hispanic Federation is honored to celebrate 15 years of FDLA's commitment to the talent and art from Latin America. For over 10 years, the Federation has supported FDLA's focus on Latin visibility within the fashion industry demonstrating that Latinos are a cultural and economic force as consumers and producers. As part of Hispanic Federation's mission to empower and advance the Latino community, we are excited to continue supporting this year's FDLA season which promises to showcase a unique group of talented designers and entrepreneurs shaping a more inclusive fashion industry in the US and through Latin America.” Said Frankie Miranda President and CEO of Hispanic Federation

Press accreditation is open from August 5th to September 5th, 2024.

