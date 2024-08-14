Capshift Secures Over $4 Million In Series B Financing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

To Accelerate Growth of Impact Investing for Private Wealth and Charitable Institutions

- Adam ReinWEST NEWTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CapShift , a leading impact investing firm, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Series B financing round, raising over $4 million. This funding round saw participation from a mix of new and existing investors, including leading impact-focused family offices, foundations, and strategic investors from the wealth management industry.CapShift has helped catalyze over $650 million into impact investments to date, a 10x increase over its total from its previous financing in 2021.* The company provides impact investing solutions to over 35 leading financial, charitable, and corporate institutions, and has deployed capital into more than 100 impact funds and enterprises through its software-enabled platform.With this infusion of capital, CapShift will expand its offerings, including the development of a new advisor platform and AI-enabled client tools. CapShift will also deepen its client-facing capabilities, enhance its research coverage, and broaden its thematic thought leadership to better serve its clients' evolving needs.“Our goal has always been to make it as easy as possible to build a high-quality impact investment portfolio personalized to each client's goals,” stated Adam Rein, CapShift's co-founder and CEO.“We are thrilled to welcome new strategic investors to help grow our community of wealth advisors, family offices, DAF providers, and foundation clients. Ultimately, we believe that hundreds of billions of dollars is waiting to be invested to tackle climate solutions, affordable housing, health equity, regenerative agriculture, and many other solutions in desperate need of aligned capital.”For more than five years, CapShift has been at the forefront of the growing impact investing industry, helping its partners adopt impact strategies, including Abacus Wealth Partners, Autodesk Foundation, The Chicago Community Trust, Cisco Foundation, Google, National Philanthropic Trust, Vanguard Charitable, and many others. CapShift's end-to-end offering provides clients with in-depth research, client support, impact reporting, and more. CapShift's Research Engine allows investment professionals to conduct curated discovery with access to due diligence, impact data, and ratings across 1,100+ private and public impact investment funds, co-investment vehicles, and recoverable grants.*By leveraging deep industry expertise and technology, CapShift aims to empower more investors to align their capital with their values and drive positive change in the world.*Source: CapShift internal dataAbout CapShift: Designed to scale, CapShift is the backbone of impact investing solutions across many of the world's largest financial, charitable, and corporate institutions. Our comprehensive platform supports our partners at every step - from client interest to allocation. Rely on our expertise and technology to find opportunities, engage clients, and invest easily. For more information about CapShift and its work, please visit or check out our website below.

Haley Aubuchon-Jones

CapShift

+1 857-228-6544

...