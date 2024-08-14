Politics With Michelle Grattan: Andrew Wilkie Says Government 'Scared Stiff' Of Gambling Companies
8/14/2024 6:13:06 AM
Michelle Grattan
Gambling reform has become a major issue of tension for the government as it prepares to respond to a cross-party committee inquiry led by former labor member, the late Peta Murphy.
The inquiry's report, released last year, unanimously recommended a ban on gambling advertising within three years.
There is strong public and backbench support within Labor for a ban, but the government fears the consequences it would have on free-to-air TV. It is set to release a compromise position within weeks.
Joining the podcast is Independent member for Clark, Andrew Wilkie. Wilkie has advocated for gambling reform during his entire political career, including falling out with then-Prime Minister Julia Gillard over the issue of poker machines during her minority government.
Wilkie says gambling should be treated as a harmful product:
He says of the government's claim a blanket advertising ban wouldn't work and that the loss of revenue would affect free-to-air media:
On why the government isn't going further, Wilkie points to donations from gambling companies, as well as the government's fear of the power they and other stakeholders can wield:
On the likelihood of a hung parliament at the next election, Wilkie says:
