IOF Kill Palestinian Youth Amid Dawn Raids In Ramallah, Demolish Homes Of 2 Detaines

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Ramallah / PNN/

A young man was martyred on Tuesday morning after succumbing to injuries sustained from Israeli forces' gunfire during a dawn raid on the cities of Ramallah and Al-Bireh.

Medical and local sources reported that Mutaz Sarsour, from Al-Amari refugee camp, was critically wounded by Israeli gunfire to the chest. He was transferred to the Palestine Medical Complex, where doctors pronounced him dead due to his injuries.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Israeli occupation forces detonated two apartments belonging to detainees in the cities of Ramallah and Al-Bireh.

Local sources stated that the occupation forces raided the Al-Tira neighborhood in Ramallah, storming a residential building that housed the apartment of Dr. Aysar Al-Barghouthi, a detainee, and the Um Al-Sharayet neighborhood in Al-Bireh, where they raided another building containing the apartment of Dr. Khaled Al-Kharrouf, another detainee, before detonating both apartments.

Clashes erupted in the Al-Tira and Um Al-Sharayet neighborhoods, during which occupation soldiers fired live ammunition and toxic gas canisters. As a result, Mutaz Sarsour from Al-Amari refugee camp was martyred after being critically wounded by gunfire to the chest. Additionally, three young men were injured by gunfire, and another was run over by a military vehicle.

The Israeli occupation forces had previously arrested Al-Barghouthi and Al-Kharrouf on January 8, accusing them of carrying out a shooting operation east of Ramallah.

On July 31, the occupation forces demolished the home of detained nurse Mureed Dhahdaha in the town of Atara, north of Ramallah, under the pretext of his involvement in the same operation.