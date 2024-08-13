AirAsia strengthens position as largest air connectivity provider from India to Malaysia with a new route to Kuala Lumpur from Port Blair

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13 August 2024 - AirAsia continues its momentum of enhancing its network from India to Malaysia and Thailand with the announcement of a new route from Port Blair to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia - further solidifying its position as a leading low-cost carrier in the region. This route makes history with AirAsia serving as the sole airline in Asean to operate international flights to and from Port Blair.

Set to commence on 16 November 2024, AirAsia will fly three times weekly to Kuala Lumpur, marking its 17th and counting route from India. With the addition of Port Blair, the airline operates flights from numerous cities across India, including Amritsar, Chennai and more, with a total of 97 flights weekly. In 2024 alone, AirAsia launched 10 new routes to Malaysia and Thailand, namely Jaipur, Bhubaneswar and Kozhikode - just to name a few.

Situated in the heart of Southeast Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur has long remained on the bucket list of avid adventure-goers looking to explore its stunning islands, quaint cities and towering skyscrapers. From touring Kuala Lumpur’s historical landmarks to munching on its world renowned street food, there is something for everyone. The city serves as a popular getaway for Indian travellers from across the country, who can also traverse more than 130 destinations within AirAsia’s extensive network from Kuala Lumpur.

To commemorate the launch of this new route, AirAsia is offering promotional fares to Kuala Lumpur from Port Blair from only INR4,999 all-in* one way. These special fares are available for booking on the AirAsia MOVE app (formerly known as airasia Superapp) or airasiafrom today to 25 August 2024, for travel between 16 November 2024 to 8 October 2025. All Indian citizens are eligible for visa-free entry to Malaysia for tourist visits of up to 30 days until 30 June 2025.





