The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dennis J. Olmstead As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

Mr. Olmstead, a distinguished tax consultant renowned for his expertise in cross-border taxation issues, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) taxation, and tax consulting, is poised to expand his global reach while continuing to provide top-notch consulting services.

With an extensive academic background, Mr. Olmstead has laid a solid foundation for his successful career. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from California State University, Fresno, in 1979, and furthered his education with coursework in comparative law at the University of Salzburg in 1982. He holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of the Pacific, awarded in 1984, and a Master of Laws from Vrij University in 1985. Complementing his legal expertise, Mr. Olmstead has completed advanced management programs at both Harvard University and Northwestern University.

A dedicated member of the California State Bar Association's Tax Section, Mr. Olmstead has leveraged his vast knowledge and experience to create a distinguished career. His professional journey includes pivotal roles with prominent organizations. He has been a tax consultant with Newday 101 since 2020, and he previously served as a tax partner with EY from 2000 to 2005. From 2005 to 2008, he held the position of Director of Taxation for PIMCO and the U.S. Group for Allianz Global Investors. Subsequently, from 2009 to 2011, he was Director of Global Taxation at Russell Investment. His career also encompassed roles such as Director of Taxation for Bridgewater Associates from 2011 to 2020, Senior Researcher for the International Bureau Fiscal Documentation in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, from 1985 to 1987, and Manager for Arthur Young & Co. in New York, New York, from 1987 to 1989. He then became Vice President for Citibank in Brussels from 1989 to 1994 and Managing Director and Global Head of Taxation for Group Governance and Risk Committees for UBS Investment Bank from 1994 to 2000. Early in his career, he was an associate with Rycken, Burlion, Bolle & Houben in Brussels from 1984 to 1985.

Mr. Olmstead's contributions to the field extend to his role as an editor for "Managing International Bank Taxes" in 1988 and as a contributing author for over 100 articles featured in various business and legal journals. His commitment to excellence was recognized with a scholarship from the McGeorge School of Law at the University of the Pacific in 1982.

Outside his professional endeavors, Mr. Olmstead nurtures his passion for travel, embracing diverse cultures and global impact. He attributes his success to his mentors, including Jerry Curtis in Memoriam and Jim Tobin.

In his leisure time, Mr. Olmstead is an avid traveler, enjoying new experiences and cultures. He is also dedicated to the cause of cardiac disease prevention and actively mentors minority children aspiring to enter the medical field.

Looking ahead, Mr. Olmstead envisions expanding his consultancy services to an international level, bridging gaps in cross-border taxation and providing expert guidance to clients worldwide. His guiding philosophy centers on delivering not just his best answer but the best answer to clients, ensuring their success and financial well-being.

