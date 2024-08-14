Heavy Rainfall Batters Jaipur; Waterlogging Leaves Commuters Stranded

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 14 (IANS) Heavy rainfall here on Wednesday led to waterlogging and flooding on many stretches across the city, leaving commuters stranded.

Around 3-4 feet of water that accumulated on roads in different parts of the city led to huge traffic snarls.

Many cars, motorcycles and other developed technical snags in the middle of the road.

Heavy traffic jams were also seen at the Jaipur-Delhi highway which got flooded as well.

Streets were seen flooded in several videos and pictures making rounds on social media, with people struggling to move from one side of the road to another.

Meanwhile, an Orange Alert has been sounded in four districts of Rajasthan including Jaipur, while Yellow Alert issued in 23 districts.

A Met Department official said: "After August 15, the phase of heavy rain in Rajasthan will slow down. Light to moderate rain will continue in different areas."

According to the latest forecast of the Met Office, there is a strong possibility of "heavy and very heavy rainfall" in some parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer and Kota divisions on August 14 and 15.

However, rainfall is likely to decrease in eastern Rajasthan after August 17.

There is a strong possibility of moderate to heavy rains with strong thunderstorms and lightning in some parts of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions of western Rajasthan in the next 3-4 days.

Light to moderate rain is likely in some parts of Udaipur division in the coming days.

The Met Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Alwar, Ajmer, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Dausa, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Churu, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Sri Ganganagar and Pali on Thursday.

The Jaipur Police, meanwhile, have issued an advisory.

"Due to waterlogging near Khasa Kothi Collectorate Circle Road, MI Road, Tonk Road in front of SMS Hospital and Jal Mahal Amer Road in Jaipur city, use other alternate routes instead of these roads, drive slowly, stay safe," the advisory read.