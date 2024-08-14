Cities Development Bank, Jordan River Foundation Forge Partnership To Boost Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 14 (Petra) - The Cities and Villages Development and the Jordan River Foundation have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at enhancing sustainable development and improving the quality of life in Jordanian communities.The agreement, finalized on Wednesday, underscores a shared commitment to advancing local development through the exchange of expertise and knowledge.Osama Azzam, General Manager of the Cities and Villages Development Bank, highlighted that the partnership is part of their broader strategy to make a significant impact on local development. This agreement, he noted, would improve local development by sharing knowledge, empowering communities, and promoting equal opportunities. It will also support initiatives focused on community integration and social responsibility.Enaam Barrishi, Director General of the Jordan River Foundation, emphasized the significance of the agreement in fostering community development, saying that the cooperation will yield positive outcomes for all.She stressed the Jordan River Foundation's commitment to strengthening partnerships that enhance sustainability and improve the lives of individuals.