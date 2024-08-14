Szczesny Tipped To Join Saudi Club After Juventus Exit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Rome: Wojciech Szczesny has left giants Juventus after seven years, the Italian club said Wednesday, with reports the Polish goalkeeper is set to join a club in Saudi Arabia.

Szczesny, 34, took over from Italy goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon following his arrival in 2017 but has fallen out of favour at the Turin club which won its last league title four years ago.

"Juventus and Wojciech Szczesny part ways after seven seasons together, with the two parties agreeing to a mutual termination of their contract," the club said in a statement.

The Polish international arrived from Premier League club Arsenal after spending two seasons on loan at Roma from 2015 to 2017.

He played 252 matches for Juventus and kept 103 clean sheets, winning three Serie A and three Italian Cup trophies.

New coach Thiago Motta has recruited Michele Di Gregorio from Monza to replace him.

"Tek (Szczesny) will always be remembered as a dedicated player and a man who wore our jersey with pride and professionalism," the club said.

"Thanks for everything Tek, and good luck for the future!"