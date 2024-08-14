Public Prosecutor Charges 3 Individuals With Electoral Violence Against Female

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 14 (Petra) -- The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) announced on Wednesday that it has filed a public rights case against three people for committing electoral violence against a female candidate after they were identified by the security agencies and arrested in an electoral district.The case was filed with the public prosecutor against the defendants, and the incident was investigated as a crime of electoral violence against a female candidate, the IEC said in a statement.Accordingly, the public prosecutor decided to detain them for 7 days pending an investigation.The IEC added that this case brought the total number of cases referred to the judiciary to 8, as a judicial ruling was issued earlier for one of the cases.The IEC is currently investigating 22 other electoral bribery cases through its specialized committees, following monitoring operations and receiving complaints from citizens, the statement noted.The IEC emphasized its full commitment to preventing any practices that would influence the will of voters, stressing the importance of citizens' role in reporting any violations to ensure that the electoral process is conducted with integrity and impartiality.The IEC urged anyone with proof of an electoral offense to come forward with it promptly.