Elections In J&K Welcome But UT Status An Affront To People: Pawan Khera (IANS Interview)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) leader Pawan Khera said on Wednesday that peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir would restore democracy in the Union Territory.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the senior leader spoke on a range of issues, from the minor's sexual assault in Kannauj to the rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata, among others.

Following are the excerpts from the interview:

IANS: What do you think about the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir?

Pawan Khera: I hope the elections will be conducted peacefully so that democracy is restored in J&K. However, my only problem is that a state has been reduced to the status of a Union Territory, which is very unfair for the people living there.

IANS: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has been sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). What do you have to say about this?

Pawan Khera: It is a symbol of healthy democracy that the government had to rethink its decision and send it (the Bill) to the JPC. The BJP high command, while sending the Bill to the JPC, must have felt embarrassed for not having a single MP representing the party in either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha.

IANS: Do you feel the Broadcasting Bill poses a danger to freedom of speech?

Pawan Khera: We were raising our voices against it. Efforts were being made to suppress voices, be that of a common man or a YouTuber who wanted to express their views and opinions on any specific issue. The government had to rethink. I don't think the government will do anything like this again in the future.

IANS: In UP's Kannauj, a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor. A similar incident was reported from Ayodhya before. What do you have to say about this?

Pawan Khera: A full-fledged investigation should be conducted into the matter without any political interference. After that, action should be taken against those found guilty.

IANS: The doctor's rape and murder case in Kolkata has been handed over to the CBI. Does this show the Mamata government's failure?

Pawan Khera: There should be a proper and impartial investigation, not like what happened in Kathua where BJP leaders were seen raising slogans in support of the culprits. Similarly, in Unnao as well as in Hathras, the BJP stooped so low that it raised questions against the victims' families. No other party does this except the BJP.

IANS: Congress has fielded candidates in all the 10 seats for the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. Do you think Congress wants equal partnership with the Samajwadi Party?

Pawan Khera: Both parties are always coordinating with each other, and no one can create a rift between us.

IANS: BSP chief Mayawati has criticised Congress on the quota issue. What do you have to say about this?

Pawan Khera: BSP should question BJP as it is in power (in Uttar Pradesh). Mayawati usually forgets that for the past 10 years, we have been in the Opposition, and the BJP has been in power. However, her stance on whether she is with the Opposition is still not clear.

IANS: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has written to the Punjab Chief Minister stating if corruption is not stopped, the projects which are underway there will be halted. How do you see this?

Pawan Khera: We can comment on this matter only after studying why the allegations were levelled, how the investigation was conducted, and who the culprits were.

IANS: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar recently said it was a mistake to field his wife (Sunetra Pawar) against his cousin (Supriya Sule). Your take?

Pawan Khera: Ajit Pawar has made many mistakes, and it's better if he realises one of them. Hopefully, he will realise his other mistakes too.

IANS: The Madhya Pradesh government has mandated RSS-authored books in colleges. How do you see this?

Pawan Khera: I was not aware that RSS functionaries are also scholars. However, even if they are scholars, it is not reflected in the governments they form. I would request them to spare the students; they have already ruined the lives of those who joined the Sangh... They shouldn't extend themselves to educational institutions. I would also request parents to resist this idea as it will ruin the future of their children.

IANS: There are talks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine soon. What role do you think he can play in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

Pawan Khera: It would be better if he makes a stop in Manipur first.