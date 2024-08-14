K’Taka BJP Seeks Guv’S Intervention Into Police Officer’S Death Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 14 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has sought Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot's intervention into the suspicious death case of a officer hailing from the Dalit community in the Yadgir district of the state.

The party has also stated that the accused were seen with Chief Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Parameshwara and no action was initiated.

Legislative Council Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Chalavadi T Narayanaswamy has written a letter to the Governor and asked him to take cognizance of the death of Sub-Inspector (PSI) Parashuram, a Dalit.

“A police sub-inspector has died under mysterious circumstances on August 2 in Yadgir town. The timing and circumstances of death adding to the allegations of the spouse of the deceased Shwetha has led to public outcry and a storm of controversy,” reads Narayanaswamy's letter.

He said that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has visited the Yadgir and investigating the case but the irony is, though a case has been filed against the local member of the legislative assembly, Channareddy and his son under BNS sections 108, 352 and the Prevention of atrocities act against the Schedule Castes, no concrete action has been taken.

“The fact is that the accused are roaming scout-free and were seen in the Chief Minister's house a few days after the incident and recently with the Home Minister,” Narayanaswamy said.

He said that as the Constitutional head of the state,“I hereby request your intervention in the matter as per your wisdom and prerogative powers. We seek your grace in handing over the case to the CBI as any agency from the state government may not do justice to the case,” he appealed.

The suspicious death of the 35-year-old SI at his residence has stirred a major controversy in Karnataka as his family has alleged mental torture by a local MLA.

The family alleged that Parashurama had given Rs 30 lakh for a posting at the Yadgir city police station to the MLA.

However, before he completed one year, Parashurama was transferred to the cybercrime police station.

The MLA had allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh more from the SI to allow him to continue his posting at the Yadgir city police station.

The deceased officer's wife Shwetha has lodged a police complaint against MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampanna Gouda, holding them responsible for the death of her husband.

Karnataka Congress government had announced Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job for the family of a police Sub-Inspector Parashurama. The government ruled out the possibility of handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).