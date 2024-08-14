Industrial Sector Exports Reach JD4.94 Billion Over Seven Months

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 14 (Petra) -- Jordan's industrial sector has demonstrated resilience and modest growth, with exports rising by 0.13% over the past seven months of 2024. This uptick reflects the sector's ability to navigate external challenges and adverse conditions.According to the Jordan Chamber of Industry, total industrial exports during this period reached JD4.94 billion, a slight increase from JD4.93 billion recorded during the same months in 2023.The data highlighted significant growth in several industrial sectors. The chemical and cosmetics sector saw a notable increase of 27.14%, while the wood and furniture industry experienced a 26.75% rise in exports. Conversely, certain sectors faced declines: mining exports decreased by 30.67%, packaging and wrapping fell by 2.63%, and construction exports dropped by 22.44%.Detailed breakdowns of the export figures reveal that the chemical and cosmetics industries contributed JD1.028 billion, the leather and footwear sectors accounted for JD960 million, and the mining industry generated JD818 million in exports.The engineering and IT sectors together exported approximately JD657 million, while the food and agricultural sectors contributed JD590 million. Medical supplies and equipment exports totaled JD420 million.Additionally, exports from the plastic and rubber industries amounted to JD196 million, packaging and wrapping exports were valued at JD168 million, construction-related exports reached JD92 million, and the wood and furniture sectors accounted for JD14 million.The industrial sector in Jordan produces approximately 1,500 products with an annual value of JD17 billion. Of these, around 1,400 products are exported to markets in 150 countries globally.The industrial sector's performance has been instrumental in driving economic growth, contributing significantly to the 2% economic expansion achieved by the Kingdom in the first quarter of 2024. This positions the sector as a key player in the country's economic development.