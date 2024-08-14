Upcoming Elections Are Crucial For Political Decision-Making, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 14 (Petra) – of Affairs, Haditha Khreisha, emphasized the significance of the upcoming parliamentary elections, describing them as a pivotal moment in Jordan's political decision-making process.He urged citizens to actively participate by electing candidates based on practical and actionable political programs.During a meeting with municipal council leaders in Tafileh and Ma'an on Tuesday, Khreisha highlighted Jordan's identity as a multi-party state, noting that the Kingdom is home to 38 political parties. He reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to democracy since its founding.Khreisha pointed out that the forthcoming parliamentary elections will differ from previous ones, with the new Lower House set to include a minimum of 41 seats reserved for political parties. This allocation is expected to rise to 65 seats, representing up to 50% of the House, in accordance with the electoral law that gradually enhances party representation in Parliament.The minister also noted the positive response to Jordan's political modernization with 95,000 citizens joining the country's 38 national parties, an unprecedented figure in Jordanian political history, reflecting growing awareness and engagement.Addressing the nature of party list seats, Khreisha clarified that these seats are designated for parties and political groups, rather than individuals. He expects the number of such seats to increase after the elections, as citizens witness the influence parties can wield in Parliament.This meeting is part of a broader effort by the ministry, initiated a month ago, to encourage voter participation in the upcoming elections, stemming from the significance of the involvement of mayors and municipal council members, who reach out to citizens and understand challenges that face them.