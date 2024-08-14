Hot Weather Forecast In Most Regions Until Saturday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug.14 (Petra) – The Jordan Meteorological Department reported a slight increase in temperatures on Wednesday, with hot weather anticipated in most areas and scorching conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Northwestern moderate winds are expected.The heat will continue into Thursday, remaining hot in most regions and extremely hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Northwestern moderate winds will prevail, occasionally intensifying in the eastern regions of the Kingdom.On Friday, temperatures will experience a slight decrease, bringing relatively hot weather to the highlands and plains. The Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will still see hot conditions. Northwestern moderate winds are predicted, becoming more active, particularly in the Badia areas.Saturday's forecast predicted continued relatively hot conditions over the highlands and plains, with hot weather persisting in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Northwestern moderate winds will remain, occasionally increasing in strength.Today's temperature forecasts are as follows: eastern Amman 36 C – 24 C, western Amman 34 C – 22 C, northern highlands 32 C – 19 C, Sharah highlands 32 C – 18 C, Dead Sea 43 C – 29 C, and Gulf of Aqaba 45 C – 30 C.