CBJ Warns Of Dealing With Unlicensed Establishments To Avoid Fraud
8/14/2024 2:13:42 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 14 (Petra) -- The Central bank
of Jordan (CBJ) warned citizens against doing business with unlicensed establishments to avoid falling prey to fraud.
"Citizens should not deal with any unlicensed establishment to avoid being exposed to any risks, such as fraud," the CBJ said on Wednesday.
It noted that in order to receive any financial
product or service, one must visit one of the CBJ-licensed banks or financial institutions.
The CBJ requested that people review a list of banks operating in the Kingdom and financial institutions licensed by the CBJ on its official website.
