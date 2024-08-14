15Th Int'l Conference On Information, Communication Systems Kicks Off Wednesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, Aug.14 (Petra) -- The 15th International on Information and Communication Systems commenced on Wednesday at the Jordan University of Science and (JUST).This prestigious event, organized in collaboration with the Institute of Electrical and Engineers (IEEE), has attracted researchers and academics from 29 countries.Spanning three days, the conference features numerous research papers on the latest innovations and developments in the field of communications and information technology. Key topics include artificial intelligence, data science, the Internet of Things, cybersecurity, and fifth-generation networks.Munir Bani Yassin, the conference chairman and dean of the College of Computer and Information Technology, expressed pride in the university's role as host.He highlighted the conference as a premier platform for exchanging experiences and ideas among researchers and academics, underscoring its vital role in stimulating scientific research and discussing the latest advancements in information and communication technology.Bani Yassin further emphasized that the conference mirrors the University's stature as a leading center for scientific research and innovation. It also reaffirms the institute's pivotal role in supporting and developing scientific research.He noted that information and communication technology, along with the vast data it generates, can bolster smart systems to address climate challenges.The conference featured the presentation of 66 research papers, with 41 selected through a rigorous review process to be presented across 10 parallel scientific sessions.Musa Al-Akhras, President of the IEEE Jordan Section, delivered a speech highlighting the significant support provided by the Institute to conferences in the Kingdom.He acknowledged the Institute's prominent contributions to promoting scientific research and advancing information and communications technology and emphasized its ongoing commitment to supporting and facilitating scientific events that foster knowledge and enhance cooperation between researchers and academics locally and internationally.In his keynote address, Amer Musleh provided in-depth insights into new developments in communications, particularly focusing on the role of drones and the Internet of Things in enhancing communication and advancing remote sensing services.