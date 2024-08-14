Cabinet Issues New Decisions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 14 (Petra) - A Cabinet session held Wednesday, headed by Prime Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, decided to approve the amended bylaw for the insurance and medical committees of Social Security Corporation (SSC) for the year 2024.The system aims to regulate these committees' operations, establish their action mechanism, set ceilings of rewards paid to their members and their experts, facilitate, expedite and settle transactions, and name representatives of external parties.The Cabinet also decided to renew implementation of its previous decision issued on 6/6/2021, which covers cost of trips organized for participants in "Urdun Jannah" programme, launched to encourage domestic tourism.Under the decision, trips are sold to citizens at preferential prices, and exempt Jordanians participating in the programme from entry fees to Jordan's archaeological and tourist sites until 31/12/2024.On another step, the Council of Ministers decided to refer Secretary-General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Dr. Hussein Abdallat, to retirement.The Council also decided to extend appointment of Dr. Mamoun De'bei as Secretary-General of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.